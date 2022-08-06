10 dead, 20 injured as bus falls into pond on Hafizabad road

Atleast 10 people died and 20 got injured when a passenger bus overturned and fell into a pond near Solangi Kharl area on Hafizabad road on Saturday evening

HAFIZABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Atleast 10 people died and 20 got injured when a passenger bus overturned and fell into a pond near Solangi Kharl area on Hafizabad road on Saturday evening.

Rescue teams soon reached the incident and started the operation.

According to rescue officials, the accident occurred due to overspeeding.

The rescue teams pulled out the bus with the help of cranes and shifted the injured and deceased to the hospital.