10 Drug-peddlers With Contraband Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The district police have arrested 10 drug-peddlers and seized 140 litres of liquor and 2.5kg hashish from them during the last 24 hours.
According to a police report here on Thursday, Saddar police raided a hideout in Chak No. 231-RB and arrested Ali Akbar red-handed with 1.5-kg hashish.
Tandlianwala police raided 396-GB and held Shakeel Ahmed with 20-kg hashish.
Sandalbar Police nabbed accused from Chak No 60-RB and recovered 15 litres of liquor from Tanveer Raza.
Police also seized 20 litres liquor from Muhammad Boota, 18 litres from Ashiq, 20 litres from Umar Farooq and 12 litres from Salamat Ali, in 241-RB, 15 litres from Khurram, 20 litres from Saud in 243-RB, 15 litres from Ashfaq in Jawad Club Chowk.
