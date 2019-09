(@imziishan)

MULTAN, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::Ten members of a family fell unconscious after consuming tainted yogurt, in Basti Labar old Shujabad Road here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, a family consumed rice by mixing yogurt into it, due to which, ten family members fell unconscious.

The victims were shifted to Nishtar hospital.