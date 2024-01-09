10 fertilizers dealers arrested in a week on violations

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The agriculture department got ten (10) fertilizer dealers arrested after registration of cases during the last seven days over violations of law including selling fertilizers at higher prices and imposed Rs 150,000 as a fine on the violators.

In compliance with the orders of Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali and Deputy Director of Agriculture Rana Habib Ur Rahman, the field teams of the agriculture department conducted 1665 inspections and imposed penalties on 124 fertilizer dealers during the last three months, according to an official release.

The Deputy Commissioner said that FIRs were registered against 32 dealers during the three months and ordered officials to take legal action against all those who sell fertilizer bags to farmers at higher prices or refuse to sell them to farmers with the intent to create an artificial shortage.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Rana Habib Ur Rahman warned that the dealership of violators would be cancelled.

