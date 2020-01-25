UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Gangsters Held In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 05:23 PM

10 gangsters held in Faisalabad

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 10 dacoits from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 10 dacoits from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested 4 gangsters of Chita gang and two members of Kashi gang.

The outlaws were identified as Waqas alias Chita, Tanveer, Kashif, Irfan, Kashif alias Kashi and Nabeel.

Similarly, Sargodha Road police arrested two dacoits- Aslam and Niaz while Peoples Colony nabbed two bandits from Tariq Abad.

The police recovered 7 motorcycles, mobile phones from chita gang, 16 mobile phones, a laptop, a motorcycle, cash and weapons from other outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Road Sargodha Chita Nabeel From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

6 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

6 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.