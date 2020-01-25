10 gangsters held in Faisalabad

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 10 dacoits from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 10 dacoits from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested 4 gangsters of Chita gang and two members of Kashi gang.

The outlaws were identified as Waqas alias Chita, Tanveer, Kashif, Irfan, Kashif alias Kashi and Nabeel.

Similarly, Sargodha Road police arrested two dacoits- Aslam and Niaz while Peoples Colony nabbed two bandits from Tariq Abad.

The police recovered 7 motorcycles, mobile phones from chita gang, 16 mobile phones, a laptop, a motorcycle, cash and weapons from other outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.