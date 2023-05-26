10 held over violation of sound system act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Gungmandi Police arrested 10 persons over violation of the Sound System Act, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that the accused namely Qadir, Umair, Raees, Waqas, Noor, Hamza, Hamad Aftab, Anis, Tayyab, and Ahmed, who were rounded up during a raid, were playing loud music and creating disturbance for other residents of the area.

On a complaint of local residents, a police team rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused, They also recovered sound system, sheesha, hookahs and other items.