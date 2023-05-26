UrduPoint.com

10 Held Over Violation Of Sound System Act

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM

10 held over violation of sound system act

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :The Gungmandi Police arrested 10 persons over violation of the Sound System Act, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He informed that the accused namely Qadir, Umair, Raees, Waqas, Noor, Hamza, Hamad Aftab, Anis, Tayyab, and Ahmed, who were rounded up during a raid, were playing loud music and creating disturbance for other residents of the area.

On a complaint of local residents, a police team rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused, They also recovered sound system, sheesha, hookahs and other items.

Related Topics

Police Music

Recent Stories

International credit rating agency Fitch affirms R ..

International credit rating agency Fitch affirms Ras Al Khaimah’s &#039;A&#039 ..

2 hours ago
 Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

Maleeka Bokhari's PTI exit sparks online buzz

2 hours ago
 Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by mili ..

Only six cases out of 499 will be taken up by military courts: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 ‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan react ..

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan reacts to govt’s decision to plac ..

4 hours ago
 SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Lea ..

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.