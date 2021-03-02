UrduPoint.com
10 More Corona Positive Cases Reported In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 10:12 PM

10 more corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

About 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19076 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :About 10 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19076 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 586,705 people were screened for the virus till March 2 out of which 10 more were reported positive.

As many as 18,768 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 200 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

