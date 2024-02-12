10 Outlaws Held, Drugs, Illegal Arms Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Police arrested ten outlaws during crackdown and recovered more than 3.5 kg drugs, illegal arms from their possession here on Monday.
According to police spokesman, Naseerabad police recovered 1.5 kg drugs from Faisal.
Similarly, Wah Cantt police recovered 1.2 kg drugs from Shahzad. While, Saddar Barooni police recovered 800 grams of charas from Raheel.
Following operation, Sadiqabad police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Wasim and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Waqas while 01 pistol 30 bore was also recovered from Rafaqat.
Mandra police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Ghafran.
Police registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that strict action will be taken against drug dealers and illegal arm holders without any discrimination.
