10 Shops Sealed For Violating SOPs In Tando Jam

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 08:36 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The district administration has accelerated action against standard operating procedures (SOPs) violations in taluka Tando Jam on Friday and sealed 10 shops for violating government directives.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, AC Rural Surhan Aijaz Abro and Mukhtiarkar Faheem Mangi sealed 10 shops for violating SOPs till further orders.

All businessmen and traders were asked to adhere SOPs implemented by the government and strict action would be taken if they were not followed, AC Surhan Abro warned.

