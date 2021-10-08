UrduPoint.com

100% Brick Kilns Converted To Zigzag Technology In Punjab To Control Smoke Intensity: Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 11:40 AM

100% brick kilns converted to zigzag technology in Punjab to control smoke intensity: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab government's spokesperson Hassan Khawar on Friday said that the government was taking all strict measures to control winter smoke where old-fashioned brick kilns were being closed and 100% of brick kilns were converted to the zig-zag latest technology.

Talking to a private news channel, he said winter is around the corner, therefore, the Punjab government have decided to take strict actions against violators to control smog, adding, section-144 has been imposed and the waste products on fire have also been banned to deal with the increasing threat of smog.

He said the provincial government has directed the concerned administrative secretaries, commissioners, and DCs to make certain arrangements accordingly and stay vigilant.

Hassan Khawar also said that the environment department has ordered the immediate closure of smoke-emitting vehicles, adding, traffic police would impose a fine of Rs50,000 on the vehicle owners.

They will issue warnings that such vehicles would be impounded and their drivers would be arrested if the conditions were not improved, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the Punjab authority would impose fines on farmers to prevent them from burning paddy fields as the burning of (crop residues) remains a serious issue contributing to global warming and environmental pollution.

