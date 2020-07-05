100 days of continuous struggle, determination to help defeating coronavirus: Shafiullah

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Anti-Corruption, Malik Shafiullah Khan Sunday said that the steadfastness of the frontline workers, people and the steps taken by the government during the last 100 days against coronavirus were commendable and soon Pakistan would succeed in defeating the virus that hit the entire world.

He said this while addressing a function "A 100 days of determination" organized by the district administration here.

He said that on the completion of 100 days of continuous struggle and determination of the frontline workers against coronavirus would help the country in defeating the pandemic.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dir Lower Dr Muhammad Nazir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Khan, MS Dr Shaukat Ali were also present on the occasion.

Shafiulah Khan paid homage to the health workers, elected members, Dir Task Force, police, martyrs and doctors, paramedics, nurses, soldiers, police, law enforcement officers, TMS, Revenue officials, local government, traders, journalists from print and electronic media, NGOs and social workers including the volunteers of the Prime Minister Tiger Force as fronline workers against coronavirus.

He said the frontline workers worked day and night against the pandemic and stood firmly with the people without any fear and showed great courage, unity in their ranks and determination.

The special assistant said that he appreciated the efforts of all during the outbreak. He also paid tributes to the media persons and scholars for creating awareness among people against coronavirus.

He also appreciated the cooperation of the local elders and the people of Dir district for containing spread of the coronavirus.

At end, he distributed certificates among the frontline workers and expressed the hope that their struggle would be continued to overcome coronavirus completely.