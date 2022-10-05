UrduPoint.com

100 Housing Units Under Flood Relief Village Constructed In Tank District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 07:20 PM

100 housing units under Flood Relief Village constructed in Tank district

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's promise to construct 100 homes under the Flood Relief Village in Tank district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was fulfilled after the construction task was completed in record period of time

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's promise to construct 100 homes under the Flood Relief Village in Tank district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was fulfilled after the construction task was completed in record period of time.

The prime minister, during his visit to the flood affected district on September 2, had promised the construction of 100 homes for the displaced families. On September 3, the construction site was selected and on September 11 the construction work started after completion of the survey on September 7.

The construction process was completed on October 5 in record 24 days. The prominent architect of the country, Ali Naqvi had designed the housing units.

The prime minister thanked Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzies Global Aviation Philipp Joeinig, who called on him, for the construction of flood relief village, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He lauded his passion of work and termed the construction of 100 housing units a vital step in the rehabilitation of the flood affected families.

The housing units are equipped with facilities of a solar system, school, clinic and tube-well. The units are made of the latest construction material and technology which can resist extreme weather conditions.

The school has the facility of computer and other latest facilities whereas the clinic will provide health and treatment facilities to the local population.

Moreover, about 9,000 saplings of the local indigenous varieties were planted around the construction site.

The Menzies had constructed 270 housing units in Mithan Kot and Rajanpur during the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods.

The group is interested in making investment in aviation sector of Pakistan, besides the construction of a skiing resort.

