100 officials of Islamabad police promoted to next ranks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Tuesday gave approval to promote 60 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and 40 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in next ranks against vacant seats in Islamabad police.

According to details, a meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee chaired by DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem was held here at Central Police Office which was also attended among others by AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil, AIG (Special Branch) Muhammad Suleman, SSP (Headquarters) Irfran Tariq, SP (Traffic) Ch.

Khalid Rasheed and DSP Legal.

The Committee recommended to promote 60 ASIs to the rank of SIs and 40 SIs to the rank of Inspectors against vacant seats of Islamabad police. In next phase, Head Constables would be promoted to the rank of ASIs.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulifqar has greeted all the promotion holders andhoped that the officers would observe their professional duties with honestyand more responsibility in next ranks.