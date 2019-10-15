UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

100 Officials Of Islamabad Police Promoted To Next Ranks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:06 PM

100 officials of Islamabad police promoted to next ranks

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Tuesday gave approval to promote 60 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and 40 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in next ranks against vacant seats in Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Tuesday gave approval to promote 60 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) and 40 Sub-Inspectors (SIs) in next ranks against vacant seats in Islamabad police.

According to details, a meeting of Departmental Promotion Committee chaired by DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem was held here at Central Police Office which was also attended among others by AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil, AIG (Special Branch) Muhammad Suleman, SSP (Headquarters) Irfran Tariq, SP (Traffic) Ch.

Khalid Rasheed and DSP Legal.

The Committee recommended to promote 60 ASIs to the rank of SIs and 40 SIs to the rank of Inspectors against vacant seats of Islamabad police. In next phase, Head Constables would be promoted to the rank of ASIs.

IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulifqar has greeted all the promotion holders andhoped that the officers would observe their professional duties with honestyand more responsibility in next ranks.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Traffic All

Recent Stories

Government must protect rights of visually impaire ..

21 seconds ago

Salahuddin’s father forgives RYK’s police

11 minutes ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) taking effective m ..

3 minutes ago

Gold price dips Rs100, traded at Rs87,000 per tola ..

3 minutes ago

IIUI President calls for an end to miseries in Occ ..

3 minutes ago

Three commit suicide in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.