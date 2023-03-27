UrduPoint.com

100 Volunteers Deployed To Control Traffic In District East

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

100 volunteers deployed to control traffic in district East

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 100 volunteers are deployed at 21 important spots in the District East to control and ensure smooth flow of traffic during the rush hours in the holy month of Ramzan.

Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed on Monday distributed the megaphones among the traffic volunteers on different roads.

He also inspected the cleaning of drains in Manzoor Colony and Allama Iqbal road here, said a statement.

He also directed that no laxity should be shown in keeping the drains clean which come under the responsibility of DMC East. We want that residents of District East should not face any kind of difficulty in the monsoon season, he added.

