UrduPoint.com

10,000 Meals Distributed To Grand Mosque Visitors At King Abdulaziz International Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

10,000 meals distributed to Grand Mosque visitors at King Abdulaziz International airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque, represented by the Public Relation and Corporate Communication Agency, has distributed more than 10,000 meals at King Abdulaziz International Airport to visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque as a part of the presidency's endeavour to serve visitors.

The under-secretary-general for public relations Adel Alahmadi said that the presidency strives to enrich the experience of the visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque and serve the pilgrims and visitors during the Holy Ramadan, SPA reported .

He added that more than 10,000 meals and 500 copies of the Quran have been given out since the beginning of Ramadan.

Related Topics

Saudi Mosque Airport Ramadan

Recent Stories

World Bank&#039;s approves $207 million additional ..

World Bank&#039;s approves $207 million additional financing to reduce food inse ..

5 minutes ago
 Global Economy's GDP 'Speed Limit' to Decline to 3 ..

Global Economy's GDP 'Speed Limit' to Decline to 30-Year Low of 2.2% by 2030 - W ..

5 minutes ago
 Global Economy's GDP 'Speed Limit' to Decline to 3 ..

Global Economy's GDP 'Speed Limit' to Decline to 30-Year Low of 2.2% by 2030 - W ..

5 minutes ago
 Swiss Lawmakers Support Probe Into Acquisition of ..

Swiss Lawmakers Support Probe Into Acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah CP attends first Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sh ..

Fujairah CP attends first Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi majlis

1 hour ago
 ‘SC cannot be left at the powers of one man,’ ..

‘SC cannot be left at the powers of one man,’ top  two judges writes in dis ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.