10,000 meals distributed to Grand Mosque visitors at King Abdulaziz International airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque, represented by the Public Relation and Corporate Communication Agency, has distributed more than 10,000 meals at King Abdulaziz International Airport to visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque as a part of the presidency's endeavour to serve visitors.

The under-secretary-general for public relations Adel Alahmadi said that the presidency strives to enrich the experience of the visitors of the Grand Holy Mosque and serve the pilgrims and visitors during the Holy Ramadan, SPA reported .

He added that more than 10,000 meals and 500 copies of the Quran have been given out since the beginning of Ramadan.