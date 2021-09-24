UrduPoint.com

1007.086 Mln Trees Planted Till June 2021: Senate Told

Faizan Hashmi 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday informed the Senate that as many as 1007.086 million trees had been planted till June 2021 across the country.

In response to a question during question hour, he said the success/survival rate of plants/regeneration was reported 75% to 90% as per third party monitoring preliminary assessment done by the independent Consortium (UN-FAO, IUCN and WWF).

Sharing the details, the minister said out of total, 390.

94 million trees were planted in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 68.675 million in Punjab, 408.39 in Sindh, 6.02 million in Balochistan, 110.59 million in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 22.39 million in Gilgit-Baltistan.

To another question, the minister said that out of total 6.02 million trees plantation in Balochistan, 719,000 trees were planted in Zhob Circle, 1,449,513 in Quetta Circle, 439,281 in Sibi Circle, 723,256 in Nasirabad Circle, 2, 131,369 in Kalat and 607,007 in Mekran Circles under 10 billion Tsunami Project.

