SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The municipal corporation killed 104 stray dogs in Sargodha city on Friday.

A spokesman told APP that in line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, the stray dogs were killed in Muhammadi Colony, Kot Freed, Istiqlalabad, Factory Area and Maqaam-e-Hayat.