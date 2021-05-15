106 beds allotted for corona patients in KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Teaching Hospital has 106 beds for corona patients and presently 85 corona patients are under treatment for coronavirus in the hospital, an official of the administration of the hospital confirmed here Saturday.

He said that 20 beds are vacant in the hospital and it has 35 ventilators but there is no patient of corona on ventilator and all the 35 ventilators are empty, however, 20 Corona patients are on BP.