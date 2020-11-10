UrduPoint.com
107 Electricity Pilferers Fined Rs 1.8 Mln

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:36 PM

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 107 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 107 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 116,000 units.

A sum of over Rs 1.8 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers for involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

