107 WASA Connections Disconnected Over Default

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 05:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected connections of 107 defaulters during crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of Managing Director WASA Chuadhary Muhammad Danish, the recovery teams under the supervision of Director Recovery Mansoor Ahmed launched crackdown against defaulters especially commercial consumers.

The teams disconnected connections of defaulters at all 15 circles of the district.

The MD WASA directed to all recovery officers to launch impressive campaign against defaulters especially commercial defaulters in order to get rid the department from financial crisis, under the directions of Secretary Housing South Punjab Muhammad Asif Chaudhary.

He ordered to ensure 100 percent recovery from defaulters.

The defaulters were given deadline to submit their WASA dues and get their connections regularized to avert from any inconvenience.

