10th sports gala of Khubaib Girls School, College begins

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The 10th sports gala of Khubaib Girls School and College (KGSC) was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas and Principal Khubaib Girls School and College Madam Sarwat Ansar, here on Saturday.

Senior Vice President Dry Port Dr. Atiqa Rehan Wains, renowned transporter Malik Rab Nawaz Kachela, president of International Commission for Human Rights (ICHR) Punjab and local welfare organisation Bardasht, Malik Abid Hussain Awan, Senior Vice President Bardasht Munazza Anwar Goindi, Chairman Star Foundation Baba Shafique Dogar, and notables of the area including Sheikh Asif, Amanat Bhatti, Wilson, Malik Manzoor Qadir, Shahzad Mughal and Malik Ashraf Barhan were also present.

Students presented a colorful programme at the sports gala, in which they presented the culture of all provinces of Pakistan. The taekwondo girls team demonstrated their art, while school students also presented special tableaus to pay tribute to the Kashmir and Palestine victims, and received a lot of applause from the audience.

Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Qaiser Abbas said in his address that Khubaib Girls School and College was doing exemplary work in terms of providing free education and other facilities to orphans, adding that those students who would get admission to the university on merit would be given scholarship from the university.

He said a healthy body had a healthy mind; therefore, along with education, sports was necessary for students. Khubaib Girls School and College is a welfare institution for orphan girls, which run with the help of philanthropists, the VC added.

Principal Khubaib Girls School and College Sarwat Ansar said, "We have around 200 orphan girls, who are getting education, whose complete expenses are borne by the Khubaib Foundation." She thanked the local philanthropists, who were supporting these orphan girls.

Senior Vice President Dry Port Dr. Atiqa Rehan Wains said, "We are lucky that we are part of this institution." She said: "We should support such institutions that are doing welfare work for deserving people in society."

At the sports gala, students participated in various games and the university vice chancellor, KGSC principal and other guests distributed prizes among the position holders.