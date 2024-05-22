Temperature May Rise In Sargodha
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The local Meteorological Office predicted on Wednesday that temperature in Sargodha city and adjoining areas might reach 46C on Thursday.
The forecast said a dry and very hot weather would continue prevailing in the region for next 24 hours.
The highest maximum temperatures 45 centigrade and the lowest minimum 28 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
