Acting President visits Mazar-e-Quaid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Acting President and Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the Father of the Nation on arrival here Wednesday.

The Acting President laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha.

He also recorded his impressions in the Visitors' Book placed at the mausoleum.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present during the visit of Acting President at the Mazar e Quaid.

Speaking to the media, the Acting President said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a true and genuine leader of the Sub Continent and our youth should be aware of the fact that he (Quaid) was the true leader and he had created Pakistan therefore we should not be running after a 'black cat in a dark room'.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that his father was an associate of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and when Quaid visited Lahore in 1940 and he was asked why he did not come to Multan, he had said that Gilani was there to represent me therefore no need of my visit to Multan.

Gilani said Quaid did not visited Multan but Mohtrama Fatima Jinnah had visited our Dargah there.

He said that for the first time he visited the basement of the Mazar of Quaid Azam and offered Fateha at at the Mazars of Quaid e Azam, Nawab Liaquat Ali Khan, Mohtrama Fatima Jinnah, Noorul Amin and all our forefathers buried here.

Our country has confronted with so many problems but we are lucky enough that 65% youth consisting the total population of Pakistan, he said and believed that youth will play important role and they would be the future leaders. He also mentioned the name of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who is also young chairman of Pakistan People's party.

Acting President said though his party is not part of the government but we were extending our full support to the government for resolution of problems bring faced by the country.

Replying to question regarding dialogue with opposition party, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that dialogue was the only way to solve problems but previous government was against dialogue which was their gross mistake.

He alleged that despite the "judicial murder" of Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto, Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto never left the path of negotiation and faced the situation by taking path of the rule of law.

He also said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto also signed Charter of Democracy with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for strengthening of the democracy in the country.

In response to a question regarding Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said 'he is our old friend' and he also voted him several times. Gilani also hoped that ultimately Maulana would soon realize that dialogue was the only option.