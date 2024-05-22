48 Applicants Receive Rs 13.4mln On Ombudsman Orders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) As many as 48 applicants received Rs 13.4 million in outstanding dues from different provincial departments on instructions of the Ombudsman Punjab.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the spokesperson announced that on the instructions of Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, various provincial departments including the secretary of Punjab Workers Welfare board Lahore, administrative officer of Provincial Welfare Board Punjab, Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board Lahore, secretary of Workers Welfare Board of the Labour and Human Resources Department, secretary of the Department of Construction and Communication, Lahore District Labour Officer, chief officer Municipal Committee District Health Authority, and District education Authority have paid Rs 13.
4 million in outstanding dues to applicants.
The departments paid over Rs 1.044 million in scholarships, over Rs 1.987 million in marriage grants, Rs 3.4 million in death grants, Rs 1.279 million in leave encashment, and Rs 5.7 million in monthly financial assistance.
The complainants from various districts expressed their immense gratitude to Azam Suleman Khan for his effective role in resolving their complaints.
Recent Stories
Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran
T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Temperature may rise in Sargodha9 minutes ago
-
Fish farming underway on 13,188 acres19 minutes ago
-
Acting President visits Mazar-e-Quaid19 minutes ago
-
UoM concludes session on behavioral issues among children19 minutes ago
-
Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran24 minutes ago
-
Excise vehicle to provide civic facilities at Rose & Jasmine Garden29 minutes ago
-
Eating disorders causes stomach ailments in summer: Expert warned39 minutes ago
-
Tarar lauds international organizations' support to strengthen electoral process in Pakistan49 minutes ago
-
Operations in Sambaza area along Pakistan-Afghanistan border since April 21 help neutralize 29 terro ..59 minutes ago
-
PTI spokesperson survives attack, calls for justice59 minutes ago
-
Fact-finding committee formed on Bishkek violence as over 4,000 students return: Dar59 minutes ago
-
Senate passes motion to elect finance committee1 hour ago