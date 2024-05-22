Open Menu

48 Applicants Receive Rs 13.4mln On Ombudsman Orders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) As many as 48 applicants received Rs 13.4 million in outstanding dues from different provincial departments on instructions of the Ombudsman Punjab.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the spokesperson announced that on the instructions of Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, various provincial departments including the secretary of Punjab Workers Welfare board Lahore, administrative officer of Provincial Welfare Board Punjab, Punjab Government Servants Benevolent Fund Board Lahore, secretary of Workers Welfare Board of the Labour and Human Resources Department, secretary of the Department of Construction and Communication, Lahore District Labour Officer, chief officer Municipal Committee District Health Authority, and District education Authority have paid Rs 13.

4 million in outstanding dues to applicants.

The departments paid over Rs 1.044 million in scholarships, over Rs 1.987 million in marriage grants, Rs 3.4 million in death grants, Rs 1.279 million in leave encashment, and Rs 5.7 million in monthly financial assistance.

The complainants from various districts expressed their immense gratitude to Azam Suleman Khan for his effective role in resolving their complaints.

