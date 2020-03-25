UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 ASIs Among 48 Promoted In Next Ranks In Mianwali

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:18 PM

11 ASIs among 48 promoted in next ranks in Mianwali

On the orders of Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, the Regional Police Officer Sargodha Region Afzaal Ahamd Kousar has promoted 48 police officers into the rank of Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors of the region

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :On the orders of Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, the Regional Police Officer Sargodha Region Afzaal Ahamd Kousar has promoted 48 police officers into the rank of Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors of the region.

According to police sources that presiding over a meeting of departmental promotion board here on Wednesday the RPO Afzaal Ahmad Kousar has promoted 11 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of List E into the rank of Sub-Inspector.

The promoted ASIs belong to Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakhar and Khushab districts were including Fayyaz Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Sultan, Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Rafiq, Ghulam Hussain, Arshed Ejaz, Muhammad Ejaz, Nasar Abbas, Muhammad Riaz, Sana Ullah and Arshed Ali.

Similarly, 37 head constables ( of Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkhar and Khushab districts) have been promoted in to the rank of Assistant Sub-inspectors (ASIs); they were included.

Muhammad Zafar iqbal, Abdul Hameed, Aman Ullah, Amir Mukhtar, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Afzal, Sher Ahmad, Fayyaz Ahmad, Muhammad Aslam, Maimat Ullah, Abdul Jabbar, Muhammad Ramzan, Aziz Hussain, Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Liaquat Khan, Tariq Mehmood, Riaz Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad and others.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Sargodha Khushab Mianwali

Recent Stories

Oman announces 15 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

Lockdown for Coronavirus: Flour disappears from lo ..

18 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in Russia reach 658: Russian Aut ..

19 minutes ago

Emirati banks offer 98% of services to customers e ..

19 minutes ago

First batch of corona suspect pilgrims arrives fro ..

52 seconds ago

Over 2,700 Turkish students arrive home

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.