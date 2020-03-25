11 ASIs among 48 promoted in next ranks in Mianwali

On the orders of Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, the Regional Police Officer Sargodha Region Afzaal Ahamd Kousar has promoted 48 police officers into the rank of Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors of the region

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :On the orders of Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, the Regional Police Officer Sargodha Region Afzaal Ahamd Kousar has promoted 48 police officers into the rank of Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors of the region.

According to police sources that presiding over a meeting of departmental promotion board here on Wednesday the RPO Afzaal Ahmad Kousar has promoted 11 Assistant Sub-Inspectors of List E into the rank of Sub-Inspector.

The promoted ASIs belong to Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakhar and Khushab districts were including Fayyaz Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Sultan, Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Rafiq, Ghulam Hussain, Arshed Ejaz, Muhammad Ejaz, Nasar Abbas, Muhammad Riaz, Sana Ullah and Arshed Ali.

Similarly, 37 head constables ( of Mianwali, Sargodha, Bhakkhar and Khushab districts) have been promoted in to the rank of Assistant Sub-inspectors (ASIs); they were included.

Muhammad Zafar iqbal, Abdul Hameed, Aman Ullah, Amir Mukhtar, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Afzal, Sher Ahmad, Fayyaz Ahmad, Muhammad Aslam, Maimat Ullah, Abdul Jabbar, Muhammad Ramzan, Aziz Hussain, Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Liaquat Khan, Tariq Mehmood, Riaz Ahmad, Nazir Ahmad and others.