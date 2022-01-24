11 beggars caught

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught 11 beggars on Monday.

Focal Person Muhammad Tahir said here the teams handed over all the men and women beggars to police for sending them behind bars and registration of cases against them.

They were caught from Raza Abad, Saddar Bazar, Jhang Road, D-ground, Satiana road, and Tariqabad, D-ground, Clock Tower Chowk, Kutchehry Road, GTS Chowk, Station Chowk.

He said that measures have also been taken for counseling of the professional beggars.

He also appealed to the people to discourage the beggars.