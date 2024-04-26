Punjab govt providing all possible resources to talented youths: minister

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq has said that Hafiz Muhammad Abu Bakr has brought laurels to the country and the nation by winning an international competition of “Husn-e-Qirat” in Iran

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq has said that Hafiz Muhammad Abu Bakr has brought laurels to the country and the nation by winning an international competition of “Husn-e-Qirat” in Iran.

He expressed the views at the International “Mahfil Husn-e-Qirat and Naat” organized at the main Eid Gah Daska here today. He said, "There is no dearth of talent in Pakistan. The Punjab government is committed to providing all possible resources to the youth to express their hidden talent and it is actively encouraging talented students who are doing outstanding work in different fields of life.

"

He welcomed national and international reciters participating in the “Mahfil Husn-e-Qirat and Naat” on their arrival and distributed shields.

The provincial minister had a special meeting with Hafiz Muhammad Abu Bakr, the winner of the international competition of “Husn-e-Qirat” in Iran and congratulated him on winning the competition.

Hafiz Muhammad Abu Bakr had the honour of reciting and received great applause from the audience.

At the end of the ceremony, a special prayer was offered for the security and stability of the country.

