ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and International Tazim-e-Haramain Sharifain Council Secretary General, has been re-elected as a member of the Supreme Council of Muslim World League.

With a longstanding commitment to the upliftment of Islamic values and the welfare of Muslim communities worldwide, Ashrafi has consistently been at the forefront of advocating for unity and cooperation within the Muslim world. Ashrafi’s re-election to the prestigious Supreme Council reaffirms his influential role in shaping the discourse surrounding contemporary Islamic issues.

Throughout his tenure, Ashrafi has demonstrated remarkable leadership in promoting interfaith harmony, countering extremism, and fostering dialogue among diverse Muslim sects.

Ashrafi’s unwavering efforts have earned him respect and recognition both nationally and internationally.

As a member of the Supreme Council of Muslim World League, Ashrafi is poised to continue his advocacy for the rights and well-being of Muslims, while also contributing to the League's initiatives aimed at addressing the multifaceted challenges confronting the Muslim Ummah.

In response to his re-election, Ashrafi expressed gratitude for the trust expressed by the members of the Supreme Council in him.

He reiterated his commitment to advancing the interests of Muslims, emphasizing the importance of unity and solidarity in the face of global challenges.