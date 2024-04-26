Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Opponents must compete with Punjab CM on basis of performance: Azma Bukhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that opponents should compete with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on the basis of performance instead of using inappropriate language

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has said that opponents should compete with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on the basis of performance instead of using inappropriate language.

She said this while reacting to a statement of Barrister Saif here on Friday.

Azma Bukhari said that the 'Fitna' party was matchless in telling lies and using inappropriate language. She said Barrister Saif must control his tongue, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf could not digest the performance of the Punjab Chief Minister.

She said, "The Punjab CM believes in taking practical steps and she is creating ease for the people of Punjab."

Azma said that the CM was taking steps for the welfare of the people without any discrimination.

She further said, "It is very unfortunate that the CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains busy at Adiala Jail. If Gandapur has no time for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, then he should shift to the jail."

