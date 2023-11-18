11 held for playing gambling online on horse racing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested 11 gamblers for playing online betting on horse racing and recovered stake money Rs 31,500, and 13 mobile phones from their possession here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Cantt police conducted a raid and arrested those gamblers who were identified as Ayub, Zafar, Faisal, Tariq, Inwar, Javed, Akhtar, Fida, Javed Iqbal, Parvez and Ibrahim.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team and said gambling is the root of other social evils. He said that strict action will be taken against such elements and they cannot escape the grip of law.