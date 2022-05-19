UrduPoint.com

11 Held; Narcotics, Weapons Seized

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2022 | 02:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The police here arrested eleven accused and recovered narcotics, weapons from their possession.

Police informed on Thursday that teams of different police stations conducted raids, arrested 11 outlaws, and recovered 1.

5 kg hashish, 70 litres liquor, five pistols 30 bore and a gun from their possession.

They were identified as Saleem, Nauman, Dilawar, Usman, Abdul Qadir, Nasarullah, Tasawar and others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

