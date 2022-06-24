11 held,narcotics, weapons seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The police arrested 11 accused and recovered weapons with narcotics on Friday.

Teams of various police stations conducted raids, arrested 11 outlaws, and recovered 1.2-kg hashish, 45 litres of liquor, six pistols and a gun from their possession.

The accused were identified as Ramzan, Ahmad, Saif, Ameer,Zarkash, Saqlain,Zeeshanand others.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.