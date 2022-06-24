11 Held,narcotics, Weapons Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The police arrested 11 accused and recovered weapons with narcotics on Friday.
Teams of various police stations conducted raids, arrested 11 outlaws, and recovered 1.2-kg hashish, 45 litres of liquor, six pistols and a gun from their possession.
The accused were identified as Ramzan, Ahmad, Saif, Ameer,Zarkash, Saqlain,Zeeshanand others.
Police registered separate cases and started investigation.