UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 Killed As Van Fell Into Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

11 killed as van fell into canal

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Eleven people were killed in a accident at Mian Ali canal near Sargodha Road here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 said that a family was traveling on a van from Sheikhupura to Khanqah Dogran when the vehicale become out of control and fell in the nearby canal.

As a result, Hareera (13) Saad (11), Hassan (9), Hussain (6), Chand, Subhan (12), Madhia (35), Afzal (42), Sadia (40) and Manwar Bibi (70) died.

Rescue-1122, on receiving the information, reached the spot and fished out the bodies and shifted to the hospital for completion of formalities.

Deputy Commissioner Asghar Ali Joyya and District Emergency Officer Rana Ejaz Ahmed supervised the rescue operation.

Related Topics

Accident Road Died Sargodha Van Sheikhupura Family From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

2 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

7 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

7 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

8 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Culture celebrates emirate’s cultural land ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.