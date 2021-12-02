UrduPoint.com

1.1 Million Pakistanis Got Employment Abroad In 3 Years: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:16 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that despite outbreak of coronavirus 1.1 million Pakistanis have got jobs abroad in three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Thursday that despite outbreak of coronavirus 1.1 million Pakistanis have got jobs abroad in three years.

In a tweet, he said that it was hoped that 2 million people will go abroad in the next two years.

He said that during past three years, 569,870 Pakistanis got jobs in Saudi Arabia, 271,775 in UAE and 61,423 in Oman. The minister said that 25,096 Pakistanis were recruited in Qatar, 13,673 in Malaysia, 5,275 in Iraq. Moreover the minister said that 2,669 Pakistanis got employment in Cyprus, 2,464 in United Kingdom and 1,943 in China.

