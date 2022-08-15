11 more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 11 more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,423.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, the infected cases included 43,831 from Rawalpindi and 3,592 from other districts. Among the news cases, four arrived from Rawal town, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment and Potohar town, while one of each case was reported from Taxila, AJK and the Federal Capital area.

"Presently, 128 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while two confirmed patients are admitted to Holy Family Hospital and one at Benazir Bhutto Hospital", the report added.

The report further said that 6,995,552 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,614 samples were collected, out of which 603 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.79 per cent.