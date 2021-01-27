11 more positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :About 11 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18765 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 503939 people were screened for the virus till Jan 26 out of which 11 more were reported positive.

As many as 18315 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 193 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.