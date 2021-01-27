UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11 More Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

11 more positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :About 11 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18765 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 503939 people were screened for the virus till Jan 26 out of which 11 more were reported positive.

As many as 18315 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 193 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

30 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

1 hour ago

US Senate Confirms Blinken to Be Next Secretary of ..

8 minutes ago

US Spacecraft With Asteroid Sample to Begin 2-Year ..

8 minutes ago

Democrats Introduce Bill in Congress to Boost US M ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Committee Says 20 Criminal C ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.