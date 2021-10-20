UrduPoint.com

11 More Test Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 10:26 PM

11 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

About 11 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32166 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :About 11 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32166 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1197016 people were screened for the virus till October 20 out of which 11 more were reported positive.

As many as 31731 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 354 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan October Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, laud ..

FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, lauds shared interest in better wo ..

14 minutes ago
 Deputy Speaker asks special committee to present r ..

Deputy Speaker asks special committee to present report on FATA issues

2 minutes ago
 Two FC corps, two policemen embraced martyrdom in ..

Two FC corps, two policemen embraced martyrdom in IED blast at Bajaur

2 minutes ago
 Canadian Athletes Must be Vaccinated to Compete at ..

Canadian Athletes Must be Vaccinated to Compete at 2022 Beijing Games - Olympic ..

2 minutes ago
 Man dies in Dasht road mishap

Man dies in Dasht road mishap

2 minutes ago
 UN Security Council Representatives to Visit Mali, ..

UN Security Council Representatives to Visit Mali, Niger October 22-26 - Stateme ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.