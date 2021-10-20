11 more test positive for corona in Balochistan

About 11 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32166 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :About 11 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32166 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1197016 people were screened for the virus till October 20 out of which 11 more were reported positive.

As many as 31731 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 354 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.