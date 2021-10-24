UrduPoint.com

11 More Test Positive For Covid-19 In Balochistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 11 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 32,213 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell BalochistanDr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,212,125 people were screened for the virus till October 24 out of which 11 more were reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 31,757 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 355 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

