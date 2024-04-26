Open Menu

DC Orders ACs To Visit Any 5 Villages In Each Tehsil

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali has directed the assistant commissioners (ACs) to immediately visit five villages in each tehsil and review the activities carried out under the "Suthra Punjab Programme" in detail and send the report to his office

He was addressing a meeting on "Suthra Punjab Program" in the conference room of his office on Thursday. ADCG and Deputy Director of Local Government, Assistant Commissioners of all Tehsils, concerned officers also participated in the meeting.

The DC made it clear that he himself would visit any village suddenly and that no concession would be made with the officials in case of unfulfilled targets of clean Punjab.

The Deputy Commissioner said that cleanliness should be ensured in every village, adding that numbers should be displayed on the street and outside the house.

He also ordered to ensure hundred per cent revenue recovery.

The meeting was told that on the special orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, steps are being taken on a priority basis to achieve the goals of the "Suthra Punjab" programme.

He said that the district administration was working on cleaning of garbage heaps, elimination of encroachments, functional street lights, renovation and rehabilitation of parks and improvement of sewerage system vigorously under "Suthra Punjab" programme.

He said that the citizens should also cooperate with the administration and maintain a clean environment so that the effects of the "Suthra Punjab" programme could be clearly seen.

