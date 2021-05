1,100 Pakistani prisoners to be brought back from Saudi Arabia: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said around 1,100 Pakistani prisoners would be brought back from Saudi Arabia and lodged in local jails in Pakistan.

Giving the details of repatriation of Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia in a video message, the minister said 22 detainees involved in drugs-related cases and eight others facing murder charges, would not be brought back.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been requested to sanction Rs 1 billion for paying fines for the release of hundreds of prisoners, who had been detained in Saudi jails since 2005 on trivial charges.