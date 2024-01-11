1143 graduates conferred degrees at 21st convocation of FJWU

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The 21st convocation of Fatima Jinnah Women's University (FJWU) was held here on Thursday to commemorate the outstanding academic accomplishments of 1143 graduates of 2023.

Governor Punjab and Chancellor FJWU Engr. Mohammad Baligh Ur Rehman was the chief guest at the convocation.

Addressing the participants, Engr. Mohammad Baligh ur Rehman expressed immense pride and gratitude, recognizing the hard work, determination, and transformative experiences that defined their academic journey.

He lauded the 1143 graduates for their outstanding achievements, underscoring the crucial role of education in shaping responsible citizens for Pakistan's future.

Emphasizing the challenges posed by technological advancements, particularly Artificial Intelligence, the Chancellor urged the students to be prepared and informed, acknowledging the significant role of higher education in cultivating well-informed and cultured citizens.

Furthermore, the Chancellor highlighted the significance of collaboration, resilience, and empathy, which the graduates imbibed during their tenure at FJWU. He underscored the importance of these qualities in navigating future challenges and opportunities and emphasized that education is a lifelong journey, and graduates are equipped with the necessary skills for continual adaptation in a rapidly evolving world.

Additionally, the Chancellor commended the faculty's academic contributions, with FJWU achieving remarkable milestones in research and international rankings.

He expressed pride in the university's accomplishments, ranking among the world's top 50 universities in several categories and achieving high marks in various prestigious rankings.

The Chancellor praised the faculty's dedication, acknowledging their role as role models and the driving force behind FJWU's academic eminence.

The Governor also reiterated the Punjab government's commitment to supporting FJWU's growth and development, ensuring financial assistance for the upcoming fiscal year.

He applauded the university's progress under the dynamic leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Uzaira Rafique and recognized the legacy of former Vice Chancellors, affirming confidence in FJWU's continued success in imparting quality education and innovation.

The Vice-Chancellor, (VC) of FJWU, Prof. Dr Uzaira Rafique announced the graduation of 1143 students, comprising 18 PhD, 155 MPhil, 08 Masters, and 962 Bachelor students.

She emphasized the instrumental role played by the parents, relatives, and friends in supporting and nurturing the graduates, highlighting their collective success and the institution's academic achievements.

Underlining the significant institutional strides, Dr. Uzaira highlighted FJWU's trans-formative journey over 25 years of academic excellence.

The university expanded its academic repertoire to accommodate 7265 students in 80-degree programs, inaugurating three new institutes and additional departments. These initiatives epitomize FJWU's dedication to offering diverse academic pathways to its students, fostering an environment of academic expression and innovation.

Furthermore, the VC spotlighted FJWU's noteworthy international rankings in the prestigious Times Higher Education Impact Ranking of 2023 and QS Asia University Ranking 2024, where FJWU has achieved the distinction of being the only Pakistani University to make it to the top 50 international universities. Moreover, in the UI Green Metric World University Ranking of 2023, FJWU secured a Top Women University position in the category of Education & Research in Pakistan, 11th position among the Top 50 in the World University Real Impact 2023 Ranking.

She also commended the institution's commitment to societal impact, practical education, and inclusive practices, exemplified by the diverse academic and administrative staff.

Dr. Uzaira celebrated the graduation of Ms. Nazli Alam at 58, symbolizing FJWU's commitment to providing education without age boundaries and ensuring inclusivity.

In addition to celebrating academic accomplishments, the VC highlighted the university's milestones, including successful student-led startup incubations, hosting international conferences, numerous MoUs signed, and active participation in projects aimed at elevating Pakistan's higher education system.

She expressed her gratitude to the former Vice Chancellors by mentioning "I extend a special tribute to my predecessors, the former Vice Chancellors, for their instrumental role in laying the foundation, nurturing growth, and achieving excellence in academia. Being an integral part of FJWU from its inception, my journey has traversed through all three phases, culminating in a more challenging yet pivotal position”.

Dr. Uzaira Rafique concluded by expressing gratitude to the Governor Punjab Engr. Mohammad Baligh Ur Rehman for his unwavering support and guidance, reiterating FJWU's commitment to furthering its global advancements under his stewardship.

The ceremony saw a momentous celebration honoring the illustrious graduating class of 2023 and acknowledged by distinguished HEC Representatives, Syndicate members, Vice Chancellors, Parents, and esteemed dignitaries.