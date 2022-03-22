11656 TB patients provided treatment under Balochisan TB Control Program in 2021: Dr. Asif

UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Manager Tuberculosis (TB) Control Program Dr. Asif Shahwani on Tuesday said that in 2021, Balochistan TB Control Program diagnosed TB in about 11656 patients and provided free of cost treatment facilities to them.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club.

DG Health Dr. Noor Qazi, Deputy Program Manager TB Control Program Dr. Khurram Lashari, Dr. Saeedullah Khan of Mercy Corps, Imdad Ali of SPO, Dr. Noor Bizenjo, Dr. Irfan Raisani, Dr. Sher Afghan, Dr. Wakil Sher Ali, Dr. Zafar Khosi and others accompanied him.

Dr, Asif said about 500,000 people infected with TB in Pakistan every year and about one third of them were not registered for any treatment which helps in spreading the disease.

He said the TB transmitted from one person to another, it could occur in any part of the body but usually affects the lungs saying that Mucus Cough was a special symptom of Tuberculosis, TB is a deadly disease that is treatable.

"Efforts are being made to rid Balochistan of TB. In this regard, the Provincial TB Control Program and all our partners are ready", he said.

He said that March 24 would be celebrated as World Tuberculosis Day. On this day, various events would be organized all over the world to raise awareness about the disease. "TB is not an incurable disease and medicine for its treatment is also available free and easily from any of our civil hospitals, BHUs, RHSCs in all of Balochistan but despite all these, TB has become such a dangerous disease that it kills people", he added.

He said the number of TB sufferers was even higher than that of AIDS and malaria and TB sufferers have to spend most of their lives in pain and anxiety and thus another TB patient is prepared.

Dr. Asif said that TB Control Program Balochistan along with its partners has already started various activities in the month of March this year to create awareness among the people about TB and to run effective TB to diagnose it.

The Sub-TB Control Program has installed PCR machines for diagnosis of TB in DH Hospitals of all districts, known as the Gene Expert Machine, for more TB cases. Patients are being diagnosed, he noted.

He said that in the province of TB control program, there were 116 centers whereas now their number is 139 and all these centers are functioning where there is regular trained staff and all the required equipment and facilities and medicines are also available and in entire these centers diagnosis and treatment is being provided free of cost to patients and we regularly monitor all these centers themselves.

He said that according to WHO data, 259 people in a population of 0.1 million could be infected with TB annually saying that we should all focus on examining and treating TB patients as soon as possible.

Last year, the TB Control Program provided treatment to 11,656 people after diagnosing them with TB. With a determination and zeal in Balochistan, we have come up with a plan of action for three years till 2023 to link it at the national level and make our work in Balochistan more active and effective for making zero TB Balochistan, he added.

He said we have ordered 10 new Gene Expert machines in the districts where they are needed saying that we have also surveyed the PMDT site in 4 new districts and they would start soon.

