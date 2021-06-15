119,000 people to be vaccinated in Vehari till June 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The authority set target to vaccinate 119,000 natives of district Vehari until June 30, in a meeting arranged Tuesday with DC Mubeen Elahi in the chair.

All public employees working in different departments locally would be inoculated till June 18 being marked as the deadline.

So far 136,279 people were given vaccine doses here.

The DC directed the departments concerned to complete said target in stipulated time frame.

Mubeen Elahi also asked to hold such initiative in universities and colleges as well. Similarly, private educational institutions should also be focused for vaccination after public institutions, he said.

ASC Revenue, ADC General, ADC Finance, CEO Health and others officers also attended the meeting.