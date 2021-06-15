UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

119,000 People To Be Vaccinated In Vehari Till June 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

119,000 people to be vaccinated in Vehari till June 30

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The authority set target to vaccinate 119,000 natives of district Vehari until June 30, in a meeting arranged Tuesday with DC Mubeen Elahi in the chair.

All public employees working in different departments locally would be inoculated till June 18 being marked as the deadline.

So far 136,279 people were given vaccine doses here.

The DC directed the departments concerned to complete said target in stipulated time frame.

Mubeen Elahi also asked to hold such initiative in universities and colleges as well. Similarly, private educational institutions should also be focused for vaccination after public institutions, he said.

ASC Revenue, ADC General, ADC Finance, CEO Health and others officers also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Vehari June

Recent Stories

Sharjah CP inspects House of Wisdom

13 minutes ago

Implementation of development projects under PSDP, ..

50 minutes ago

Emirates Group Announces 2020-21 Results

52 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandars won the toss, opts to bowl first ..

1 hour ago

Hundreds of Pavilion end Club employees' jobs at r ..

1 hour ago

Christiano Ronaldo doesn’t seem fan of Coca Cola

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.