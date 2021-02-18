UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Booked Over Power Theft In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 02:03 PM

12 booked over power theft in sargodha

FESCO task force teams caught twelve persons involved in power theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) -:FESCO task force teams caught twelve persons involved in power theft and meter tampering.

The police on Thursday said that Fesco Task Force teams during a drive against power theft in the district conducted raids in Ghulla pur,Dulat Pur,Nasirpur,Lak Morr and Vijh and caught 12 persons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from the main transmission lines.

They were identified as---Ghulam Abbas, Ashraf,Muhammad Ijaz, Khizar Hayyat, Akram,Muhammad Mumtaz,Amir Sultan, Arshad Mehmood, Rehmat Ali , Allah Rakha, Muhammad Nawaz and Akhter.

On the report of FESCO authorities concerned police registered separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Arshad Mehmood From FESCO

Recent Stories

European stocks steady at open

1 minute ago

Ijaz expresses grief over Senator Mushahidullah's ..

1 minute ago

Shibli expresses profound grief over Mushahidullah ..

1 minute ago

CPWB urges media, public to become active part of ..

2 minutes ago

Three Workers Trapped Under Rubble in South Africa ..

7 minutes ago

Roscosmos Experts Studying Bug That Occurred Durin ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.