12 booked over power theft in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

FESCO task force teams caught twelve persons involved in power theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) -:FESCO task force teams caught twelve persons involved in power theft and meter tampering.

The police on Thursday said that Fesco Task Force teams during a drive against power theft in the district conducted raids in Ghulla pur,Dulat Pur,Nasirpur,Lak Morr and Vijh and caught 12 persons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from the main transmission lines.

They were identified as---Ghulam Abbas, Ashraf,Muhammad Ijaz, Khizar Hayyat, Akram,Muhammad Mumtaz,Amir Sultan, Arshad Mehmood, Rehmat Ali , Allah Rakha, Muhammad Nawaz and Akhter.

On the report of FESCO authorities concerned police registered separate cases against them.