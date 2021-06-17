12 bootleggers, illegal weapon holders, POs arrested

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers, Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and other lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and arrested a drug peddler, three bootleggers, five POs and three for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering 580 grams charras, 30 liters liquor and three 30 bore pistols from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers, Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and other lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and arrested a drug peddler, three bootleggers, five POs and three for possessing illegal weapons besides recovering 580 grams charras, 30 liters liquor and three 30 bore pistols from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police rounded up a drug peddler namely Zahid Gul for possessing 580 grams charras.

Sadiqabad police netted Muhammad Owais for carrying five liters liquor while Gujar Khan police sent behind the bars Hasib Ilyas for having 10 liters liquor.

Another accused namely Javed Masih was also nabbed for possessing 15 liters liquor.

Naseerabad and Gujar Khan police conducted raids in different areas and rounded up Nazakat Ali, Waqas Munir and Mudassir Javed and recovered three 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Mandra, New Town and Waris Khan police in their ongoing operations against POs managed to apprehend five namely Numan, Aziz Khan, Tahir Kiani, Numan Khan and Anjum Iftikhar wanted in different cases.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.