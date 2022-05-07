12 Criminals arrested during a crackdown in Rajanpur

(@FahadShabbir)

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Rajanpur Police on Saturday launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals to maintain law and order situation across the city.

Saddar and Jampur Police after launching a crackdown claimed to nabbed 12 wanted criminals during crackdown and recovered 09 pistols, 2 guns, 299 fake ID cards and countless bullets from their possession.

The crackdown was launched on special directives of District Police officer (DPO) Rajanpur to curb the crime rate in the area, police sources said.