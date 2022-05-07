UrduPoint.com

12 Criminals Arrested During A Crackdown In Rajanpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2022 | 08:56 PM

12 Criminals arrested during a crackdown in Rajanpur

Rajanpur Police on Saturday launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals to maintain law and order situation across the city

Rajanpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Rajanpur Police on Saturday launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals to maintain law and order situation across the city.

Saddar and Jampur Police after launching a crackdown claimed to nabbed 12 wanted criminals during crackdown and recovered 09 pistols, 2 guns, 299 fake ID cards and countless bullets from their possession.

The crackdown was launched on special directives of District Police officer (DPO) Rajanpur to curb the crime rate in the area, police sources said.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Rajanpur Jampur Criminals From

Recent Stories

EU Attempts to Save Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal Ami ..

EU Attempts to Save Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal Amid Discord Between US, Iran - B ..

5 minutes ago
 Sinn Fein leader vows 'new era' for Northern Irela ..

Sinn Fein leader vows 'new era' for Northern Ireland

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan dispatches relief assistance for flood-hi ..

Pakistan dispatches relief assistance for flood-hit Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 UK Health Authorities Report Monkeypox Case in Eng ..

UK Health Authorities Report Monkeypox Case in England

5 minutes ago
 Govt to present pro-people, business-friendly budg ..

Govt to present pro-people, business-friendly budget: Miftah Ismail

37 minutes ago
 One tested positive for fatal coronavirus in Cantt ..

One tested positive for fatal coronavirus in Cantt area

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.