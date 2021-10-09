12 criminals held, contraband seized

UrduPoint.com

Police on Saturday arrested 12 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 6 drug pushers and recovered 0.

5 kg hashish and 40 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 6 persons and recovered 3 pistols and one gun from them. Further investigation was underway, said police.

