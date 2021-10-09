12 criminals held, contraband seized

Police on Saturday arrested 12 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 12 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 6 drug pushers and recovered 0.

5 kg hashish and 40 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 6 persons and recovered 3 pistols and one gun from them. Further investigation was underway, said police.