By-poll of Tehsil Council Chairmen KP on Sunday; 783772 to cast vote

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The by-elections on the vacant seats of chairmen of Tehsil Council Darosh district Chitral, Tangi of Charsadda, Daraban of DI Khan, Katlang of Mardan, Dasu of Kohistan and Blambut of Lower Dir would be held on April 28.

According to the election commission, all the arrangements have been completed for the poll to be started at 8 a.m. and would continue till 5 p.m. without any break.

The polling staff would be deployed to their respective polling stations on Saturday, April 27 along with the election materials including ballot papers.

In all these tehsil council by-elections, 33 candidates would contest, while as many as

783,772 registered voters would exercise their right to vote.

The EC has set up 568 polling stations with 1720 polling booths, it said adding that 233 polling stations have been declared as highly sensitive, for which adequate security measures have been put in place.

A control room has been established in the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to monitor the polling process and redress public complaints to be registered by dialing telephone numbers 0919213214 and 0919213215.