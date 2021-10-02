UrduPoint.com

12 Die Of Corona, 230 More Contact Virus

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 09:45 PM

12 die of Corona, 230 more contact virus

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) claimed 12 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 230 new cases have been reported in the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) claimed 12 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 230 new cases have been reported in the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday.

With 12 more deaths, toll from the disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa climbed to 5571. The number of active cases in the province is 4314. A total of 10495 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 230 proved positive for Corona.

During the same period, 315 patients have also been recovered from the disease in the province that has reached the total number of the recovered persons to 3002380.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team updat ..

National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster team updated on tropical cyclone &#039;S ..

31 minutes ago
 Supreme Legislation Committee holds introductory m ..

Supreme Legislation Committee holds introductory meeting on development of Dubai ..

31 minutes ago
 Algeria recalls ambassador from France for consult ..

Algeria recalls ambassador from France for consultations: state TV

49 seconds ago
 Voting ends in first Qatar legislative election

Voting ends in first Qatar legislative election

51 seconds ago
 Corona SOPs to be implemented with zeal and spirit ..

Corona SOPs to be implemented with zeal and spirit: DC Dera

52 seconds ago
 Minister briefed on TEVTA training programmes

Minister briefed on TEVTA training programmes

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.