12 die of Corona, 230 more contact virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) claimed 12 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 230 new cases have been reported in the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by the Health Department here on Saturday.

With 12 more deaths, toll from the disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa climbed to 5571. The number of active cases in the province is 4314. A total of 10495 tests were conducted in the province, out of which 230 proved positive for Corona.

During the same period, 315 patients have also been recovered from the disease in the province that has reached the total number of the recovered persons to 3002380.