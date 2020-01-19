UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

12 Flour Sales Points Set Up In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 08:40 PM

12 flour sales points set up in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) ::On the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, 12 flour sales points have been set up across the Faisalabad district on government's fixed rate.

A local administration spokesman Sunday said these sales points are set up at Green Town Millat Road, Model Bazaar Jhang Road, Fawara Chowk Batala Colony, Faizan-e-Madina Chowk Susan Road, Riaz Shahid Chowk Iqbal Stadium, Gojra Road Sammundri, Model Bazaar Jaranwala, Quaid-e-Azam Road Tandlianwala, Chiniot Road Chak Jhumra, Khurarianwala Chowk, Kaleem Shaheed Park Narwala Road and Main Road Samanabad.

He said these points will remain open daily from 09.00am and 14,350 flour bags of 10-kg each would be sold out among people on subsidised rates.

He said 10-kg four bag is available for Rs400, while 20-kg is available for Rs800.

